SHENZHEN, China, Nov 19 - US President Donald Trump will cap his Asia trip on Thursday with an unprecedented meeting with Chinese and Russian counterparts Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin, pressing his ambitions for nuclear arms control even as Beijing resists making the issue a centerpiece of the gathering.

The trilateral meeting will bring together the leaders of the world's three largest nuclear powers for an unusual diplomatic gathering that could showcase their influence but is unlikely to produce major agreements, analysts say.

In a speech on Wednesday, Xi called for "free and open trade," portraying Beijing as a stable partner on the global stage, and drawing a contrast with the US, which has raised tariffs and adopted a more muscular foreign policy under Trump.

He later greeted Trump at the airport in Shenzhen, an unusual gesture by the Chinese leader, but one that reciprocated formalities extended by the US president at Joint Base Andrews in September when they last met. The leaders also exchanged a brief hug.

Trump and Putin, who last met in Alaska in 2025 for talks that failed to end Russia's war in Ukraine, shared a brief handshake and a few words at a photo opportunity in Shenzhen, where they were placed on either side of Xi. Russia's Interfax news agency said Trump and Putin did not have a substantive conversation.

Trump has insisted nuclear arms control be a central topic of the trilateral, despite China's repeated objections to joining negotiations with Washington and Moscow, which possess far larger nuclear arsenals. The disagreement threatens to complicate a meeting hosted by Xi but shaped in part by Trump's demands.

Trump is to have a bilateral meeting and a working lunch with Xi ahead of the trilateral, and US and Russian officials said he would also have a one-on-one meeting with Putin. The Russian officials said no full-scale bilateral negotiations were planned at that meeting.

Trump's envoys have intensified diplomatic efforts to end Russia's war in Ukraine, with discussions that are also set to involve European leaders focused on postwar security guarantees and economic recovery planning.

Trump's Asia trip has offered a chance to showcase US influence, strengthen ties with regional allies and pursue a high-profile diplomatic opening with Xi and Putin.

But the US president will return home facing political and policy challenges, including the fallout from bruising midterm elections, the Nvidia chip controversy and a spate of high-profile technology and air travel outages that have rattled Americans.

Craig Singleton of the Foundation for Defense of Democracies said the three leaders have plenty of reasons to appear together but far fewer to agree on substance, given their differences over Ukraine, Iran, nuclear weapons, trade and China's military buildup.

"A photograph could serve all three men well," Singleton said, adding that he thought the "agenda is much harder to agree on."

'BEIJING'S WORST NIGHTMARE'

White House officials have said Trump is not expected to raise the war in Ukraine during the trilateral. Trump, however, has suggested he could bring it up, leaving some uncertainty about whether the conflict will enter discussions among the leaders.

The gathering also comes amid growing tensions over reports of Nvidia chips being diverted to China through Southeast Asia, raising questions about the effectiveness of US export restrictions and the future of Chinese access to advanced technology.

"This is Beijing's worst nightmare. China wants chip access that it can negotiate with the president. It may get chip restrictions written into law by both parties," Singleton said.

Trump's bilateral meeting with Xi on Thursday will also provide an opportunity to assess the durability of a trade truce reached earlier this month.

The president has also expressed interest in meeting North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, but US officials have repeatedly said no such encounter is planned during this trip.

Randy Schriver, a former senior Pentagon official in Trump's first administration, said the president would relish such a meeting.

"I think President Trump would meet with Kim Jong Un tomorrow if he could ... he likes the theater, the political theater, the spectacle of it," Schriver said.

Following the trilateral, Trump is scheduled to depart Shenzhen for Washington, concluding a trip that has included regional security and trade engagements in the Philippines and China. REUTERS