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WASHINGTON, Nov 23 - US President Donald Trump will meet NATO chief Mark Rutte on Wednesday in Florida, the White House said on Monday, with the meeting coming after the Republican leader met Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping last week in Asia.

• The White House said Trump and Rutte will meet late in the afternoon on Wednesday in Palm Beach, Florida.

• Trump, who has been critical of America's Western allies, cast both Putin and Xi as his "friend" when he met them last week at a summit.

• Trump's meeting with Putin triggered a backlash among both European allies and Trump's Democratic opponents at home.

• Rutte, who has repeatedly tried to soothe tensions within NATO and keep Trump onside, said it was normal for major nuclear powers to meet.

• Rutte's meeting with Trump also comes as Europe has pushed to be included in US-backed talks to end Russia's war in Ukraine.

• Trump has often criticized Washington's Western and democratic allies over issues like NATO spending, trade tariffs and what he casts as their inadequate support for Washington during the US-Israeli war on Iran.

• Trump was open to security guarantees for Ukraine based on the NATO alliance's Article 5 mutual defense agreement, and that Russia had grown "comfortable" with that, US special envoy and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner said last week as he sought to reassure allies.

• Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who has been criticized by Trump, has said Europe had to be included in peace talks. REUTERS