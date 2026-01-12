Straitstimes.com header logo

Trump says he will talk to Musk about restoring internet in Iran

U.S. President Donald Trump reacts next to a portrait of former U.S. President Ronald Reagan during a press conference with Elon Musk (not pictured) in the Oval Office of the White House, in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 30, 2025. REUTERS/Nathan Howard

WASHINGTON, D.C., Jan 11 - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday that he plans to speak with billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk about restoring internet in Iran, where authorities blacked out service amid ongoing anti-government protests.

"He's very good at that kind of thing, he's got a very good company," Trump told reporters in response to a question about whether he would engage with Musk's SpaceX company, which offers a satellite internet service called Starlink that has been used in Iran.

Musk and Trump have held an on-again, off-again relationship after the billionaire helped fund Trump's winning presidential campaign and subsequently orchestrated massive cuts to the federal government. 

The pair had a public falling-out last year as Musk opposed Trump's signature tax bill, but the two men appear to have rekindled their relationship, eating dinner together at Trump's Mar-A-Lago resort this month.

Musk and SpaceX did not immediately respond to a request for comment. REUTERS

