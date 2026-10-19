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Trump says he is open to joining trilateral meeting with Xi, Putin

FILE PHOTO: US President Donald Trump speaks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, as they meet to negotiate for an end to the war in Ukraine, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska, US, August 15, 2025. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

WASHINGTON, Oct 19 - US President Donald Trump said on Monday he is open to participating in a trilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin and that it could be focused on denuclearization.

"We would have it to talk about nuclear weapons and denuclearization," Trump told reporters outside the White House.

"If President Xi wants to have it, I'd have it."

Earlier Monday, the Kremlin said that Putin, Trump and Xi could hold a three-way meeting on the sidelines of next month's APEC summit in China and that a potential meeting had come up in talks. REUTERS