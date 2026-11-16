Trump looks to flex power at Xi, Putin summit after midterm loss

(From left) Presidents Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump and Xi Jinping are set to hold a summit on Nov 19 that will have what Beijing describes as “ground-breaking significance”.

BEIJING – Donald Trump is arriving at an unprecedented summit meeting with Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin politically weakened at home, yet perhaps even more eager to flex his power abroad.

The US president has suffered twin blows in recent weeks that threaten to cloud the gathering of the world’s largest nuclear powers: Republicans’ crippling defeats in the US midterm elections and the scandal that cost Jensen Huang his job leading artificial intelligence chipmaker Nvidia.

The election result highlighted domestic anger over the war with Iran, and the higher fuel costs it caused. Trump has sought to deepen relationships with his Chinese and Russian counterparts despite their differences over the conflict.

Trump’s critics have been emboldened, including China hawks who say he has cultivated too close a relationship with Xi.

Huang’s ouster, following the revelation of his affair with a suspected Chinese spy, heightened scrutiny of his ties to Trump, as well as his role as the AI industry’s most vocal advocate for selling advanced chips to China.

Trump’s efforts to curry favour with his Russian counterpart, and criticise Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, have also drawn criticism.

All of that may complicate his bargaining position when he sits down with Xi and Putin on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) leaders’ summit in Shenzhen, China, as well as his one-on-one talk with the Chinese leader.

But Trump’s weakened position in Washington may simultaneously be pushing him towards an arena where he has more control: high-stakes diplomacy with foreign powers.

Facing down the prospect of lame-duck status, his predecessors have often pivoted to foreign policy as a chance to remind America’s allies and rivals that Trump is still commander-in-chief, said Kurt Tong, a former US ambassador for APEC.

“The president will undoubtedly be seeking to use this trip to reassert leadership, authority, demonstrate his statesmanship capabilities and essentially show off on the international stage,” said Tong, who is now at The Asia Group, a Washington-based consultancy.

Trump is expected to use the three-way meeting to discuss the war in Iran, but will avoid discussing Ukraine, according to a senior administration official who briefed reporters on condition of anonymity.

China’s Foreign Ministry confirmed on Nov 16 that the trilateral will take place on Nov 19 following an earlier White House announcement.

The meeting will have “ground-breaking significance”, said ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning.

It could bolster China’s standing as a global power while also giving Trump an opportunity to project strength abroad as he grapples with low approval ratings and the prospect of investigations by a Democrat-led Congress.

He has said he wants to discuss denuclearisation with the two leaders, an issue he has sought to tackle with them since his first term, without success. China has long resisted trilateral talks around nuclear arms, as its stockpile is far smaller than the US and Russia’s.

Still, a meeting between Trump and Putin is likely to set off alarm bells in Kyiv and Western capitals, handing the Russian leader a chance to shape any negotiated peace deal on favourable terms for Moscow – without Ukraine present to determine its own future.

Trump unbowed

Trump has taken a defiant tone in the wake of his electoral loss, elevating hardliner Stephen Miller to the role of White House chief of staff and threatening to block Democrats’ agenda. That is an indication that leaders in Asia are unlikely to see a chastened US president on the world stage.

He has also indicated the Huang saga is unlikely to change his efforts to cultivate his relationship with Xi. A senior administration official said Trump had no intention of raising the issue with Xi, suggesting the focus would be on economic cooperation.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, who has faced accusations of delaying export controls and shielding Nvidia from restrictions on advanced chip shipments to China, is expected to be in Shenzhen, according to people familiar with the matter.

US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer is also planning to make the trip, the people said, as is Secretary of State Marco Rubio, according to the State Department.

Trump’s agenda includes a stop in Manila to meet leaders of the Association of South-east Asian Nations summit before his meeting with Xi and Putin.

Xi and Trump’s prior meetings in 2026 were high on pomp and circumstance but low on substance, and White House officials have not forecast major breakthroughs on trade or other policy priorities during his next summit.

A “30 billion for 30 billion” reciprocal tariff-reduction deal, agreed in principle at previous summits,is still being hashed out.

“All the signals coming out of the White House are that this trip is a courtesy call,” said Edgard Kagan, a former US ambassador to Malaysia who is now at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

Beijing may be more interested in highlighting Xi’s role as the chair of APEC than Trump’s attendance.

“They don’t want Trump to step on Xi’s overall message of leadership,” Kagan added.

Washington and Beijing are expected to focus on the year-long trade truce between the world’s top economies that is set to expire in January. It is unclear if a new extension will be hashed out at this meeting. In December, Xi is set to attend the Group of 20 summit in the US.

The pact was initially struck in Busan, South Korea, in October 2025, where both sides agreed to suspend additional 24% levies while leaving a 10% rate in place. China also agreed to allow the export of some rare earth minerals essential for everything from fighter jets to electric cars, a commitment the US says has not been implemented fully.

Trump is also set to meet leaders of the Quad alliance, which includes the US, Japan, India and Australia, in Manila in the group’s first leader-level meeting since his return to office.

The group, formed to counter China’s growing influence in the Indo-Pacific region, is likely to touch on the war in Iran, which has led to global oil supply disruptions due to closures in the Strait of Hormuz.

The US and its allies have agreed to jointly identify and protect artificial intelligence technologies and supply chains considered vulnerable to China, the Financial Times reported over the weekend.

The State Department said in a statement on Nov 15 that the US and nine other countries will seek to safeguard technologies and systems essential to AI supply chains, without naming China.

Chips controversy

AI and business deals are also expected to be on the agenda. Despite Trump’s comments, the meeting could be further strained by the fallout from the Nvidia scandal.

Huang’s downfall at the company he founded will deprive Trump of a travel partner who accompanied him on his last China trip and attended the state dinner with Xi at the White House two months ago. China has called the spying allegations a “smear”.

Some Republican lawmakers have pressed Trump to take a more aggressive stance toward Beijing, including greater export controls to curb the flow of semiconductors to China.

House Speaker Mike Johnson told reporters at the Capitol that there is “a developing consensus in Congress” about tightening curbs on sending advanced models to Chinese customers.

One option would be widening curbs to capture subsidiaries majority-owned by already-sanctioned firms. The so-called 50% rule that has been suspended until January is regarded by some in Washington as the key to closing a major loophole.

Greer told CNBC he did not expect export controls to come up during the APEC trip, noting that while the Chinese may raise the issue, it’s a matter of “internal affairs”.

“Conversations about economic security and export controls are not things we negotiate with the Chinese,” Greer said. BLOOMBERG