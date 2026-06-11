Trump lauds Armenia PM's 'decisive' election win in face of Russian pressure

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FILE PHOTO: People walk past campaign banners with portraits of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of the Civil Contract party, ahead of the June 7 parliamentary election, in Yerevan, Armenia June 3, 2026. Hayk Baghdasaryan/Photolure via REUTERS/File Photo

June 11 - U.S. President Donald Trump congratulated Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Wednesday for his Civil Contract party's 'decisive victory' in weekend elections.

Pashinyan's party won 49.8% of votes from Sunday's ballot, enough to secure a parliamentary majority under Armenia's electoral system, despite what international election observers called blatant interference by Russia.

"I was very proud to have Endorsed him for Re-Election, and have no doubt that, with him as the Leader of the beautiful Country of Armenia, it will attain levels of Greatness and Success beyond everyone's wildest expectations!" Trump wrote in a social media post.

Pashinyan's re-election comes as Russia has been increasing pressure on the South Caucasus country that Moscow once ruled. Pashinyan, in power since 2018, has been working towards European Union membership and deepening ties with Washington.

Russia, which has imposed wide-ranging trade restrictions on Armenia, accused the West of interfering in the vote, and joined Armenia's opposition in alleging election violations.

On Wednesday, Russia said that the question of whether Armenia remains part of both a military alliance of former Soviet states and a separate economic grouping must be settled quickly.

Russia, which has asked Armenia to suspend certification for the Russian market for all but two Armenian fish exporters, has shifted trout sourcing to Iran and Turkey, TASS news agency reported on Thursday, citing Russian agriculture watchdog chief Sergei Dankvert. REUTERS