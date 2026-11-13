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Truck and bus collision in India's Assam kills at least 23 people

GUWAHATI, India, Nov 13 - At least 23 people were killed, and several others injured after a container truck collided with a bus in India's northeastern state of Assam on Friday, police said.

• The accident took place on a highway located near the UNESCO World Heritage site of Kaziranga National Park, which is famous for its one-horned rhinoceroses

• “There are 23 confirmed deaths, and seven people have been referred to the hospital,” Swapnaneel Deka, superintendent of police of Golaghat district, under which Kaziranga falls, told Reuters. “It is likely the death toll will increase.”

• He said the bus was travelling to a neighbouring district, with around 30 people on board. The driver of the truck was injured

• Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said in a post on X that he was “deeply distressed by the tragic accident” and had sent a senior minister to the site to oversee relief arrangements

• “Our foremost priority now is to make sure the injured receive the best possible medical care without delay,” he wrote REUTERS