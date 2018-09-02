Trade pact talks see progress

The countries involved in the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership hope to reach a "substantial conclusion" on the trade deal by mid-November, said Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing yesterday.

He said that economic ministers from Asean and six other countries made good progress last week at the latest round of talks on the trade pact, which will be the world's largest when inked.

The other signatories are China, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, India and South Korea.

Mr Chan was speaking at the end of the four-day Asean Economic Ministers' Meeting at the Shangri-La Hotel.

Meanwhile, India and Singapore are embarking on the third review of the landmark Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement, which focuses on trade facilitation, e-commerce and customs.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on September 02, 2018, with the headline 'Trade pact talks see progress'.
