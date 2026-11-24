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Tongue-in-cheek moment between Malaysia PM Anwar and Japanese PM goes viral

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim (right) met his Japanese counterpart Sanae Takaichi at the 33rd Apec Economic Leaders’ Meeting in Shenzhen, China.

PETALING JAYA – A light-hearted moment between Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and his Japanese counterpart Sanae Takaichi during the 33rd Apec Economic Leaders’ Meeting has gone viral.

Anwar was seen putting his palms together while addressing Takaichi in a friendly manner.

Takaichi responded by sticking out her tongue and smiling in the viral video dated Nov 19 during the meeting in Shenzhen, China.

Many viewed the exchange as a glimpse into Takaichi’s playful side.

Others questioned if her gestures were appropriate for a nation’s leader at the diplomatic stage.

Anwar led Malaysia’s delegation to the 33rd Apec Economic Leaders’ Week in Shenzhen, China on Nov 18-20, focusing on regional cooperation, investments, and bilateral diplomacy.

He met with world leaders including Chinese President Xi Jinping, US President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and leaders from ASEAN.

Addressing the Apec CEO Summit and Economic Leaders’ Meeting, Anwar urged developed nations to share technology and investments fairly with the Global South, while championing an ethics-driven approach to AI and an independent Malaysian foreign policy. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK