Tongans 'deafened' by volcanic blast as they fled

NUKU'ALOFA (Tonga) • When Tonga's Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai volcano violently erupted last Saturday, sending shock waves and tsunamis across the Pacific, the blast in the small island nation was so deafening that fleeing families could only wave at their loved ones to run.

"The first explosion... our ears were ringing and we couldn't even hear each other," local journalist Marian Kupu told Reuters in one of the first eyewitness accounts to emerge.

She said they could only gesture to each other as they fled to safety.

"We evacuated and then we, all our families, were just running away from the Kolovai area, because the Kolovai is right beside the seashore," said Ms Kupu, describing what had taken place just outside the capital Nuku'alofa on Saturday evening.

The explosion, which has killed at least three people, sent tsunami waves - some 15m high - crashing ashore, badly damaging villages and resorts on some islands.

"The dust is on rooftops, trees, everywhere," Ms Kupu said, of the volcanic ash. "What we are concerned about now is clean drinking water. Most of our drinking water has been contaminated."

When asked about food supplies for Tonga's 105,000 people, she said: "Maybe we can survive for the next few weeks."

The tsunami has laid bare some of the ways that climate change is threatening the islands' existence. By increasing temperatures and driving up sea levels, climate change will likely worsen disasters wrought by tsunamis and storm surges, experts say.

Tongans have already rebuilt their communities twice in recent years - following Cyclone Gita in 2018, and again after Cyclone Harold in 2020.

