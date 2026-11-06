Ties with Paraguay unaffected, Taiwan says after president resigns

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TAIPEI, Nov 6 - Taiwan said on Friday its ties of friendship with Paraguay have not been affected by events in the South American nation, after close ally President Santiago Peña resigned following a bank collapse.

Paraguay is one of only 12 countries to retain formal diplomatic ties with Taiwan. China says Taiwan is one of its provinces with no right to behave like a state, a view Taipei's government strongly rejects.

Taiwan's foreign ministry said it was closely monitoring political developments in Paraguay and respected the country's constitutional system and democratic processes.

"Taiwan and Paraguay have a close cooperative relationship, and related projects benefit people's livelihoods and well-being," it said in a statement.

"Developments in Paraguay's political situation do not affect the friendship between the two countries or the advancement of cooperation."

The government was continuing to maintain good contacts with Paraguay and its ruling party, Deputy Foreign Minister Chen Ming-chi said earlier on Friday in comments carried by Taiwan media.

Peña last visited Taiwan in May, when he lauded Paraguay's relations with Taiwan. China attacked him and his colleagues for the trip, calling them "pawns to separatist forces".

Last month, China sanctioned ministers from Paraguay and Belize for ties to Taiwan.

Relations with Taiwan have become increasingly contentious in Paraguay, where some politicians and business leaders say they have brought limited economic benefit and should instead be switched to China.

Beijing has stepped up pressure on Taiwan's remaining diplomatic allies to sever ties with Taipei.

The last country to do so was the tiny Pacific Island nation of Nauru, in 2024. Honduras ended its decades-long ties with Taiwan in 2023. REUTERS