Threats of cellphone blocks and work bans boost Pakistan's inoculation rate

ISLAMABAD • Tens of thousands of Pakistanis are thronging coronavirus vaccination centres daily after officials announced penalties for the unvaccinated, including blocked cellphones and barred access to offices, restaurants, shopping malls and public transport.

Queues for inoculation stretched more than a kilometre in some locations this week, in response to measures designed to help slow a Delta variant-fuelled surge in infections that has put pressure on Pakistan's poor health infrastructure.

Health workers said many of the people waiting in line were more afraid of the restrictions - some of which started last Sunday, while others kick in on Aug 30 - than the health threat of Covid-19.

"I am personally not scared of corona," banker Abdul Rauf said as he stood in a queue at a vaccination centre in southern Karachi, with his mask down to his chin.

"Our salaries will be stopped, our SIM cards will be blocked, all these things are out there, so that is why I got my second dose done."

In a country with a long anti-vaccination past - Pakistan and neighbouring Afghanistan are the only countries in the world where polio is still an endemic disease - Covid-19 hesitancy has been high.

Out of a population of 220 million, only 6.7 million have been fully vaccinated, according to the National Command and Operation Centre, a military-run body that oversees Covid-19 operations.

Pakistan's federal government announced last month that it would ban staff from public offices, schools, restaurants, public transport, shopping malls and air travel without vaccination certificates.

This prompted an immediate rise in vaccination rates, which hit one million a day last week.

"I came here and obtained this card after the vaccination, merely because I have to travel abroad and I will not be able to travel without doing this," said Mr Mohammad Atiq Qureshi, a lawyer.

The local government in the southern province of Sindh went even further, warning that it could withhold the salaries of government servants and block people's cellphone SIM cards unless they had the required certificates.

"There is a small percentage who are coming to get a shot for fear of the disease or their safety, but the majority are coming for fear of having their business closed... or the youngsters who want a shot for fear their SIMs will be blocked," said Dr Jamila, a health worker at a vaccination centre.

Pakistan yesterday reported 5,661 new Covid-19 cases, the highest single-day number in more than three months, and 60 deaths. The Delta variant accounts for about 70 per cent of the new cases and more than 4,000 people in critical condition, officials said.

The country has recorded more than one million infections and about 23,600 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

Health Minister Faisal Sultan said the requirement of a vaccination certificate had "helped to encourage vaccination".

"We were denied (entry to) McDonald's at a rest area on a motorway if we could not show a text message to prove that we are vaccinated," said Mr Moiz Raja, who travelled from Islamabad to Lahore last week.

REUTERS