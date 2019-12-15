Thousands join biggest protest in Bangkok since coup

BANGKOK • Thousands of people joined Bangkok's biggest protest since a 2014 coup yesterday, after the authorities in Thailand moved to ban a party that has rallied opposition to the government of former military ruler Prayut Chan-o-cha.

The demonstration, called a day earlier by Future Forward Party leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, a 41-year-old billionaire, revived memories of the street protests that have roiled Bangkok periodically over the past two decades of turbulent politics.

But there was no sign of a major police presence or attempt to block the biggest demonstration since Mr Prayut seized power in 2014 in the name of ending street violence.

"This is just the beginning," Mr Thanathorn told the cheering crowd that spilled across walkways and stairways close to the MBK Centre, in the heart of Bangkok's shopping and business district.

"Today is a show of strength so that in future, others may join us. We're just here today as a test run. Prayut, don't be afraid yet. The real thing is next month."

Government opponents are planning an event for Jan 12.

Mr Thanathorn has emerged as the most outspoken opponent of the government headed by Mr Prayut, 65, since an election in March that the opposition said was manipulated to favour the army.

Thailand's election panel has asked the Constitutional Court to dissolve Future Forward, accusing it of infringing laws governing political parties by accepting multimillion-dollar loans from Mr Thanathorn.

Last month, the court found him guilty of holding shares in a media company on the date his candidacy was registered for the election, disqualifying him as an MP. Mr Thanathorn disputed it.

At the protest, demonstrators chanted: "Long live democracy, dictatorship get out."

Mr Thanathorn earlier signed an agreement with six parties in an opposition alliance to push for changes to the Constitution that was drawn up by the junta before the election. He also won their support for the protest.

Among those parties was Pheu Thai, which won the most seats in the 500-member House of Representatives has taken a lower profile in challenging the government than Future Forward, which came in third in the election. Palang Pracharath, the pro-military party formed last year by members of the junta's Cabinet, came in second.

Mr Prayut told reporters last Friday that it was inappropriate to organise a demonstration towards the end of the year.

REUTERS