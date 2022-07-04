Thousands in hospital after provincial protests in Uzbekistan

TASHKENT • Thousands of people have been hospitalised after unrest in the capital of Uzbekistan's autonomous Karakalpakstan province, Uzbek news website Daryo.uz cited a local official as saying yesterday.

It quoted Mr Sultanbek Ziyayev, the head of the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Karakalpakstan, as saying that hospitals in the city of Nukus were full of patients who had been wounded when protesters clashed with security forces.

"Thousands of wounded have been hospitalised and are being treated," he said, according to the website.

Uzbekistan's President had earlier announced fatalities among civilians and law enforcement personnel during protests in the country's autonomous Karakalpakstan region, which has seen massive unrest over a planned constitutional reform.

"Unfortunately, there are fatalities among civilians and law enforcement officers," Mr Shavkat Mirziyoyev said yesterday during a speech in Karakalpakstan that was relayed by his press service on Telegram.

He did not give any specific number or detail the cause of death.

Uzbekistan on Saturday decreed a month-long state of emergency in the impoverished western region where a large protest had erupted on Friday over proposed changes to the Constitution that would have weakened the region's status.

Mr Mirziyoyev has since pledged to withdraw the amendments affecting the region from a draft Constitution, which is expected to go to referendum in the coming months.

Yesterday, Mr Mirziyoyev made a second visit to the region.

"A group of people, hiding behind false slogans, won the trust of citizens, misled them," he said.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS