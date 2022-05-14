Winds of political change blowing across Asia

The ship called the Republic of Korea has a new captain in charge who just launched his maiden voyage. We hope that the new captain is a reliable one who can skilfully navigate through dangerous reefs on the rough seas.

If one thing is clear, it is that this ship needs to set course for the future, not the past. We passengers are looking eagerly for the golden coast of tomorrow, not the dismal shoals of yesterday. We sorely need a leader who has a real vision for the future, not another one who just wants to rehash the past endlessly.