About a month has passed since the March 9 presidential election in South Korea, in which a former prosecutor-general won with a razor-thin margin.

Right-wing President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol picked a former prime minister under a past leftist government - Mr Han Duck-soo - to lead his first Cabinet in the hope of an easier endorsement by the National Assembly, now dominated by the ruling Democratic Party of Korea, which will turn into the opposition upon Mr Yoon's inauguration on May 10.