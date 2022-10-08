The waves of political change looming

Budget goodies and election in the rain?

Editorial

Sin Chew Daily, Malaysia

So, will the general election be held this year? So far we still cannot tell for sure.

We have already seen a change of three prime ministers in slightly more than four years, and none has been better than his predecessor. So, having an election early is not a bad idea at all as it gives rival politicians an opportunity to square things out.

As for an early election, Umno president Ahmad Zahid has his own way of explaining: to return the power to the rakyat, which really sounds very impressive. That said, he has sensed the urgency to hold an election sooner than later, so much so that he would even risk letting the electorate float on a driftwood to cast their ballots.

Floods are becoming increasingly more common during these wet months nowadays. Since a November election is almost a sure thing, it must not be held around Nov 9-10 or 25-26 when high tides are expected. We have no way to evade the floods if it happens to rain heavily, water levels at major rivers and dams rise, coupled with inevitable seawater intrusion.

All we can do is to closely monitor the water levels of dams and clear up our drain and waterway system to at least bring the damage to a minimum, even though the effort could be a little late if we start only now. The massive floods last December served to warn us that we cannot fight the forces of Nature, but that does not mean we must surrender ourselves to fate!

Thanks to technological advancement, the accuracy of 10-day weather forecast has been pretty high, although making a precise weather forecast one month in advance is not that easy at all.

Minister in the Prime Minister's Department Wan Junaidi announced on Tuesday that the voting time for the 15th general election will be extended by one hour to give the voters sufficient time to come out and vote. If there are no floods during the upcoming monsoon season, that extra one hour for voting is most positively a welcome move.

Wan Junaidi said with the Undi-18 and automatic voter registration now in place, the election commission will set up more polling stations and voting channels in a bid to avoid overcrowding. Indeed, this is absolutely necessary given the fact we will have 7.8 million more voters this time round.

Some have commented that Umno will have to face all the consequences if it insists on holding the election during the rainy season.

They should count their blessings if the floods arrive only after the election, but what if it starts raining non-stop from late October? All we can say is, let the Almighty decide the outcome of the election!

Congress' struggles to find a chief

Kalyani Shankar

The Statesman, India

As the 137-year-old Congress party is gearing up to elect its non-Gandhi chief, the preceding political drama shows how much the party has weakened in the last two decades.

While Congress has opened its doors for elections after 22 years, the contest is now between the 80-year-old Gandhi loyalist Mallikarjun Kharge and 66-year-old Shashi Tharoor.

The political leadership has always been with the Gandhi family, and even non-Gandhi presidents have owed allegiance to them. The party has had at least 13 presidents outside the Nehru-Gandhi clan.

The Rahul phenomenon has become an apparent failure, especially when he is not a vote catcher. The Gandhis, therefore, want to rule Congress by remote control.

But trouble came from unexpected quarters. It was from the man Sonia Gandhi propped up to take over her position - Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot. Who would have expected Gehlot, a total loyalist for decades, to lead the rebellion in his party?

Dramatically, about 90 legislators in Rajasthan gave their resignation letters to the Speaker, stunning the party's high command. Sonia summoned Gehlot, after which the chief minister announced that he was not a candidate for the party chief.

Gehlot wanted to be the chief minister and party chief, while the Gandhis insisted on a "one man-one post" concept. Then began the search for a dummy president, and Kharge, the party's leader in Rajya Sabha, fitted the role.

Whoever becomes the party president would have an unenviable task - pleasing the high command on the one hand and rejuvenating the dying party on the other. The new president will remain under the family's radar and cannot move an inch without their okay.

A non-Gandhi party chief could both be an asset and a liability depending on his functioning. He will come with no baggage. He could become an asset if he remains the glue between the party and the Gandhis, not just a rubber stamp.

The new Congress chief should also be a team leader, a vote catcher and one who can unite the party. Moreover, containing internal factionalism and revolts and taking everybody along will not be easy.

The demand that a non-Gandhi should lead the party has been fulfilled but what is clear is that Rahul will continue to have the same powers whether he is elected party chief or not.

Opposition parties must show they have ability to govern

Takayuki Tanaka

The Yomiuri Shimbun, Japan

As the extraordinary Diet session begins in October, opposition parties will take centrestage.

It is likely that a Cabinet minister or an LDP (Liberal Democratic Party) executive will suffer a huge blow in the Diet debate because of inappropriate involvement with the Unification Church. If that happens, the opposition parties will boast that they have corrected a political injustice.

Indeed, they will have done an excellent job. We have seen scenes resembling this before now. Opposition parties have sought out and jumped on scandals and bad deeds of not only the Kishida administration, but of every past administration of the LDP.

However, these efforts have not made the opposition into a reliable force in its own right. The opposition parties have lost three Lower House elections and four Upper House elections in succession. It is obvious that voters have not given much weight to this style of inquiry and attack when considering whom to vote for.

Looking back, the opposition parties have defeated the LDP only four times in 45 elections for the Upper or Lower House. Their winning rate is about 10 per cent. When we compare this with the centre-left parties of other developed countries, we have to say that it is extremely low.

The current major opposition parties are the centre-left CDPJ, the centre-right Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party), the Democratic Party for the People, and the Japanese Communist Party. The policy differences among them are so critical that they cannot cooperate to build an electoral force equal to the ruling camp of the LDP and its coalition partner Komeito.

The voters' viewpoint regarding the leading opposition party has remained unchanged even when one such party has been replaced by another. Their major shortcoming has been a lack of a realistic national security policy.

Because of strong anti-military sentiment among some members, the parties have been unable to form any coherent security policies.

A more severe problem is that the leading opposition party is supported mainly by the elderly and is seen as a party of protecting vested interests. Although they used to be called progressive, they have lost their pro-reform stance of changing the economic and social structure of Japan. It is obvious that the key to winning the confidence of voters is to move away from being a party that merely resists changes to the status quo.

If opposition parties had any other path to power, I suppose it would be a grand coalition with the LDP. Unfortunately, they have lost their few chances to form one.

In Japan, this idea has been dismissed because its image is reminiscent of the Imperial Aid Association that supported the all-out-war regime during World War II. But there have been some precedents in democratic European countries.

As such opportunities rarely come by, the opposition, especially the largest party, has a long way to go. If the ruling party fails and loses credibility, the opposition takes its place. This is the regular process of a constitutional democratic government.

The two-party system has been an unfulfilled dream in Japan. But it is worth pursuing, as long as the people want it and the opposition strives for self-reform.

Too many political footballs

Editorial

The Korea Herald, South Korea

The Yoon Suk-yeol administration's first parliamentary audit is sinking into an abrasive political battlefield where unproductive wrangling between rival parties obscures the real issues that matter to the public and the country.

Although people tend to pin little hope on the parliamentary inspection, what played out on the first day at the National Assembly was still disappointing.

In fact, South Korean lawmakers are now kicking around far too many political footballs - ranging from President Yoon's overseas trip marred by a profanity-laced comment to an investigation into North Korean soldiers' shooting in 2020 of a South Korean public official in the West Sea and the case's alleged connection to former president Moon Jae-in.

Against this festering backdrop, lawmakers from the ruling and opposition parties, both mired in their own prejudices and vested interests, are expected to continue quarrelling while achieving few, if any, meaningful results.

More worrisome is that by engaging in such wasteful wrangling, lawmakers are likely to ignore more critical issues such as a deepening economic crisis and rising geopolitical tensions.

During the audit, the Democratic Party demanded that Foreign Minister Park Jin resign to take responsibility for the diplomatic mishaps. The opposition party last week passed a motion calling for Park's dismissal over the dispute, but Yoon rejected it.

The rival parties, meanwhile, sparred with each other at the Legislative and Judiciary Committee's audit over the ongoing probe into the death of a South Korean public official.

Similarly intense clashes were found elsewhere. At the Education Committee, the parties fought over witnesses linked to first lady Kim Keon-hee over the accusation that she plagiarised her academic theses. At the National Defence Committee, the relocation of the presidential office - an election pledge by Yoon - was the focus, with the opposition suggesting the project had cost nearly 1 trillion won (S$1.02 billion).

While lawmakers are kicking about political footballs, public concerns are soaring about the challenges facing the Korean economy. Rising interest rates and consumer prices, the precipitous fall of the Korean won against the US dollar and worsening trade conditions are threatening to bring about a serious economic crisis.

On the geopolitical front, North Korea on Oct 4 fired an intermediate-range ballistic missile that flew over Japan and landed in the Pacific, and recent satellite imagery showed the North's continued activity at its main nuclear test facility in Punggye-ri, signalling preparations for future tests.

Given the volatile situation, lawmakers must shift their focus from wasteful political fights to more urgent issues during the audit. If not, they will just prove their incompetence again.