The passing of a queen, as well as an era

Queen Elizabeth II captivated not only the British people but also many others around the world with her gentle smile, and was widely beloved.

Her achievement of preserving the trust and traditions of the royal family during her 70-year reign, the longest in British history, is significant. The path taken by the Queen is modern history itself. During her reign, there were 15 British prime ministers, from World War II hero Winston Churchill to Ms Liz Truss, who took office on Sept 6. The Queen built bridges of British friendship with more than 110 countries. The sad news seems to mark a curtain falling on an era.