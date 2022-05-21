The increasing insecurity of food

Food security, which pertains to the availability, accessibility and affordability of food, has long been among the top concerns of most Filipinos. Even during periods of abundant harvests, farm produce is hardly accessible or difficult to bring to the market because of inadequate farm-to-market roads, transport and storage facilities. Mobility restrictions brought about by the pandemic also complicated the delivery of produce to some areas.

The bigger problem for many, however, is the rising cost and prices of food, which drive up the country's inflation rate. Food and non-alcoholic beverages account for 39 per cent of Filipino consumers' expenditures.