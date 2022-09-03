China, Taiwan, Pelosi's visit and ambiguity amid worrying uncertainty

China, Taiwan and India

Harsha Kakar

The Statesman, India

After Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan and conduct of Chinese military exercises off the Taiwan coast, it appears many nations are joining hands to support Taiwan.

India, as is customary, did not accuse or support either side but called for restraint.

Following in the footsteps of Pelosi, multiple US Congress delegations have visited Taiwan in military aircraft prompting further Chinese reactions including military exercises.

The US also announced commencement of trade and economic talks with Taiwan, implying that while it announced adherence to its one-China policy, it refuses to abide by it.

European diplomats were called by the Chinese foreign ministry to lodge a protest on the criticism of the Group of Seven and EU nations on its military exercises off the Taiwan coast.

The Japanese not only criticised Chinese exercises but also decided to enhance defence capabilities to counter Chinese aggression, as a few missiles fired during the Chinese exercises landed in Japan's exclusive economic zone.

The next step of China will be to pressurise the 14 nations that recognise Taiwan to break diplomatic ties with it.

China, seeking to prove its global power, sought support for its one-China policy. Sun Weidong, the Chinese ambassador to Delhi, stated: "My understanding is that India's 'one-China' policy has not changed…We hope that India can reiterate support for the One China principle.

"The Chinese side is willing to push forward the development of our relations on the basis of the one-China principle."

India refused to oblige. Its spokesman mentioned that "India's relevant policies are well-known and consistent. They do not require reiteration".

For China this was a vague statement.

For India, adhering to its one-China policy was understandable provided India-China ties were stable. Delhi is aware that any deviation or even a hint of deviation from this policy has an immense psychological impact on China, especially since India hosts the Dalai Lama and the Tibetan government in exile.

Since the Ladakh stand-off, India has hinted at diplomatic conflict. Having moved closer to the West, and becoming a member of the Quad aimed at containing Chinese influence, India will not bow to Chinese demands.

The planned conduct of Indo-US exercises in Auli, close to the Line of Actual Control (LAC), despite Chinese objections, further conveys Indian intent.

In case China bends and accepts the April 2020 status quo, India could revert to its earlier stance. The message must go that unless China adopts a one-India policy and normalises the LAC, India will not reiterate its one-China policy. India is no longer a pushover, despite possessing a weaker economy and a lower defence budget. It has diplomatic weight, and it must exploit it.

Is the government prepared for an emergency?

Editorial

The Japan News, Japan

China's military drills around Taiwan have highlighted the likelihood that Japan could become caught in a crisis in the event of a contingency.

The government should reinforce preparations based on a variety of scenarios.

Upon US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taipei, Beijing repeatedly conducted exercises that simulate a blockade and invasion of Taiwan, with China poised to make such drills the norm. China also had some missiles fall into Japan's exclusive economic zone.

Provocations that threaten regional stability cannot be tolerated. Having said that, a Taiwan contingency is now no longer a pipe dream, so it is vital to confirm the government's procedures for handling an emergency situation based on specific cases and formulate the Self-Defence Forces' (SDF) response plan.

If the government is slow to recognise a situation, the SDF's activities will be limited.

In the event of a contingency, if the SDF only manage to conduct investigations, research and information gathering in the same manner as during normal times, they will have failed to fulfil their defence mission.

The key will be whether the government is able to make decisions quickly.

The evacuation of residents is another important task.

The islands of Sakishima are home to 100,000 people. There are more than 20,000 Japanese nationals living in Taiwan. It is desirable for the government to establish a cooperative system with airlines and other entities to secure transportation capacity in the event of an emergency.

Risk of a miscalculation

Editorial

The Jakarta Post, Indonesia

A global recession is looming and Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February has only exacerbated the world's economic doldrums.

The prices of energy, food and other commodities are skyrocketing and if these crises facing mankind looked not enough, environmental disasters resulting from global warming are approaching.

Amid the most daunting challenges we have ever faced, a new disaster is unfolding in East Asia as a rivalry between big powers escalates.

China has launched its most extensive-ever air and sea exercises around Taiwan in a furious response to United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to the self-ruled island.

AFP reported on Tuesday that Taiwan also held an artillery drill in a defence simulation, with Taiwan's Foreign Minister Joseph Wu accusing China of having used the exercises in its military playbook to "prepare for the invasion of Taiwan".

China's military announced joint air and sea drills near Taiwan and test launches of conventional missiles in the sea east of Taiwan.

According to Chinese state media, three of the six live-fire drills will overlap with waters Taiwan claims as its territory.

Ahead of the exercises, Taiwan said 27 Chinese warplanes had entered its air defence zone. An open and direct military confrontation between (the US and China) is an unlikely scenario for many, but any miscalculation by either side could trigger a catastrophe in the Indo-Pacific.

The way China retaliated has sent a worrying message to its neighbouring countries, especially in South-east Asia. The smaller neighbours are closely following the Taiwan crisis. Asean states Malaysia, Brunei, the Philippines and Vietnam are embroiled in overlapping claims on the South China Sea with China, which claims nearly the whole high seas.

For the sake of global peace, respect for the long-standing one-China policy should be the basis of talks between President Joe Biden and President Xi Jinping over the Taiwan cause.

Does US still have a one-China 'policy'?

John Milligan-Whyte

China Daily, China

For over half a century the crucial foundation for US-China relations has been the United States sticking to the one-China principle.

But while Washington continues to say that the US is committed to the one-China policy, due to domestic political hostility to the Chinese mainland and support for Taiwan, the US acts as if Taiwan and the mainland were two countries and not one country.

The Taiwan question is a legacy of what was effectively the unconcluded civil war in 1949, but the Chinese mainland and Taiwan have managed to peacefully coexist since then.

The US has a policy of "strategic ambiguity" that seeks to deter the Chinese mainland from "invading" Taiwan and to deter Taiwan from declaring its "independence" from China. To implement the strategic ambiguity policy, the US sells arms to Taiwan, but the US is not committed to defending Taiwan unless a war breaks out across the strait. That has facilitated the Chinese mainland and Taiwan's peaceful coexistence.

Left alone the two sides across the strait will work out Taiwan's future.

The escalating economic and military tensions between China and the US is the path to war.

(US House Speaker Nancy) Pelosi's stubborn decision to visit the island was an ill-judged move that harmed the economic and security interests of people not only on the island, but also in the Chinese mainland and the US.

The impact of US policymakers and military forces following her example and ignoring the one-China principle is foreseeable.

It will undermine China and the US' ability to peaceful coexistence which will be catastrophic for the world. The challenge for policymakers is to ensure peaceful coexistence can continue.

The first question to be answered is: Does America still have a real one-China policy or not in 2022 to 2049 and beyond?