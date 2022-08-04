Theatre of the past

This public outdoor artwork, Wayang Spaceship by Berlin-based Singaporean artist Ming Wong, has landed at the Container Bay at the rear entrance of Singapore Art Museum (SAM) at Tanjong Pagar Distripark.

During the day, the "spaceship" is seemingly dormant, its reflective surfaces mirroring the bustling traffic around the container seaport.

But come dusk, it springs to life as a travelling Chinese opera theatre with light, sound and film.

It is commissioned by SAM's The Everyday Museum, a long-term public art initiative to present art projects and programmes across Singapore.

The work will be parked at the Container Bay until Jan 31 next year and is accessible daily from 4 to 7pm with daily activations from 7.15 to 7.45pm.

It will be part of SAM Late Nights tomorrow evening, which allows visitors to explore the museum after dusk. Besides a curator tour of Wayang Spaceship, they can also watch an a cappella performance by local group Frission and listen to poetry readings.

For details, go to bit.ly/3QjqCK6