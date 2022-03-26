Is it finally time to move on from Covid-19?

The Star, Malaysia
So, it's no joke, we are opening our borders on April 1. It means we are entering the transition to an endemic state and we hope to see the return of tourists and their much-needed spending power to boost the economy.
The Star, Malaysia
So, it's no joke, we are opening our borders on April 1. It means we are entering the transition to an endemic state and we hope to see the return of tourists and their much-needed spending power to boost the economy.
Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.