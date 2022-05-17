The Unsolved Mysteries of South-east Asia Podcast: Revisiting a ghost ship mystery in Malacca Strait

She also interviews Mr Siswanto Rusdi, executive director of Indonesia’s National Maritime Institute, and Dr Eric Frecon, adjunct fellow at the French Naval Academy who has written a book on piracy in Indonesian waters titled Chez les Pirates d’Indonésie.

03:30 A bizarre SOS message being traced to S.S. Ourang Medan

09:43 Admiral Bernard Kent Sondakh says the crew could have inhaled poisonous gases leaked from its cargo.

14:12 Mr Sayed Fauzan believes it was likely an attack by Indonesian freedom fighters against a Dutch-owned asset.

17:45 Mr Siswanto says the Strait of Malacca has been a perennially piracy hotspot for more than a millennium.

20:00 Dr Frecon describes the more ambitious sea robbers as town pirates who aren't afraid to steal a cargo ship to sell it again.

20:50 Even with improved safety measures, seafarers in the Strait of Malacca remain vulnerable to extreme weather conditions and other dangers.

Produced by: Tan Jia Ning (jianing@sph.com.sg), Linda Yulisman (ylinda@sph.com.sg), Magdalene Fung (magfung@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis and Teo Tong Kai

Edited by: Teo Tong Kai

