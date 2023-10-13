The two Chrises vying for role of New Zealand prime minister

WELLINGTON - New Zealand’s election has turned into a battle of the two Chrises. According to recent polls, Chris Hipkins, New Zealand’s current prime minister and leader of the Labour party, looks likely to lose power to Christopher Luxon, leader of the National Party.

But under New Zealand's mixed-member proportional electoral system, surprises are possible.

Here are some details about Hipkins and Luxon.

CHRISTOPHER LUXON

* A former airline executive and 53-year-old father-of-two.

* Has only been in parliament since 2020 and took over as leader of the National Party and head of the opposition in November 2021.

* Educated in New Zealand but spent much of his corporate life out of the country working in Australia, North America and Britain for global consumer goods company Unilever.

* Returned to New Zealand in 2012 to run Air New Zealand.

* In a largely secular country, he has defended his Christian faith and his anti-abortion stance. Has committed to abortion law reform which saw abortion legalised in 2020.

* A millionaire with several homes across the country.

CHRIS HIPKINS

* A career politician and 45-year-old father-of-two

* Took over as prime minister and leader of the Labour Party in January when Jacinda Ardern stepped down.

* Elected to parliament in 2008, became a household name fronting the government's response to the pandemic.

* Has faced criticism for his handling of some of the strict COVID measures including protracted lockdowns.

* Nicknamed Chippy, he is known around parliament for his sense of humour.

* Outdoor enthusiast and keen cyclist. REUTERS

