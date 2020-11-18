The tourism horizon - viewed from other destinations

THAILAND

While Thailand has removed most curbs as local cases wane, its economy continues to suffer from soft global demand and the absence of foreign tourists.

The country started last month to let some foreign visitors return.

On Monday, the National Economic and Social Development Council said it expected 6.7 million foreign tourists to visit Thailand this year - between April and early last month there were none - after last year's record 39.8 million, with their spending accounting for 11.4 per cent of gross domestic product.

It predicts only five million foreign visitors next year.

HAWAII

Hawaii's Kauai County, known for its long stretches of white sand, has seen one in five of its residents become unemployed during the pandemic as hotels closed and the tourism industry dried up. The American state forecast in August it will welcome 2.9 million visitors this year, a fall of 71.9 per cent from last year. Visitor arrivals are expected to rise to 9.4 million in 2023, but they will not rebound to last year's levels until 2025.

SAUDI ARABIA

The Arab nation wants to attract 100 million annual visits in 2030, up from about 40 million now, with contribution to GDP targeted to reach 10 per cent from 3 per cent.

The world's largest oil exporter is facing a deep recession after the pandemic curbed global crude demand and measures to contain Covid-19 hurt domestic activity.

Riyadh is so confident global tourism will stage a V-shaped recovery once the pandemic abates that its flagship tourism initiative - The Red Sea Project - that entails developing luxury resorts on 50 islands off the coral-fringed Red Sea coast, plans to have 16 hotels ready by the end of 2023.

REUTERS, BLOOMBERG