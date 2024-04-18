The last women standing in a Serbian village swallowed by mine

Marija Jankucic, 20, who is a student, poses for a picture inside the grocery shop where she works, in the village of Krivelj, Serbia, April 3, 2024. \"I am hoping for a new village in a peaceful area,\" said Jankucic during an interview with Reuters. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Marija Bufanovic, 53, who is a housewife, poses for a picture in her terrace, in the village of Krivelj, Serbia, April 3, 2024. \"There isn't life here anymore,\" said Bufanovic during an interview with Reuters. \"We all want to move together, otherwise, if we move one by one, wherever we end up we will be strangers forever.\" REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Marija Jankucic, 20, who is a student, poses for a picture in front of the grocery shop where she works, in the village of Krivelj, Serbia, April 3, 2024. \"I am hoping for a new village in a peaceful area,\" said Jankucic during an interview with Reuters. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Deana Jovanovic, 40, who is an Anthropology professor, poses for a picture in front of the mining town of Bor, just outside the village of Krivelj, Serbia, April 4, 2024. \"I expect that the heroines of the village will get what they are fighting for: Systematic support from the government and the Zijin company which could provide them life with dignity,\" said Jovanovic during an interview with Reuters. \"I hope they will be able to plan their own future together.\" REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Natasa Kostandinovic, 39, who is a housewife, poses for a picture in the garden of her family house in the village of Krivelj, Serbia, April 3, 2024. \"I am worried for the safety of our children,\" said Kostandinovic during an interview with Reuters. \"We want a new village of Krivelj.\" REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Katarina Tomic, 25, who is a freelancer, poses for a picture by her family house in the village of Krivelj, Serbia, April 4, 2024. \"I expect a compromise and solution for nature and for the people of our beautiful village,\" said Tomic during an interview with Reuters. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Stana Jorgovanovic, 79, who is a housewife, poses for a picture at a barricade, in the village of Krivelj, Serbia, April 3, 2024. \"We are defending our village here and the houses where we were born,\" said Jorgovanovic during an interview with Reuters. \"I feel so sorry about our beautiful village, I am not sure I will survive the move.\" REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Stana Jorgovanovic, 79, who is a housewife, poses for a picture inside a tent on a barricade, in the village of Krivelj, Serbia, April 3, 2024. \"We are defending our village here and the houses where we were born,\" said Jorgovanovic during an interview with Reuters. \"I feel so sorry about our beautiful village, I am not sure I will survive the move.\" REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Slavica Lazarevic, 57, who is a teacher, poses for a picture inside her classroom in the village of Krivelj, Serbia, April 4, 2024. \"The safety of our children is at risk. I hope all the people will move together so we can keep our ethnicity,\" said Lazarevic during an interview with Reuters. \"Hoping for a new school where I could teach.\" REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Jasna Tomic, 51, who is an economist, poses for a picture on the stairs of her old family house, in the village of Krivelj, Serbia, April 4, 2024. \"There was no other way for the Serbian government nor the Zijin company to hear us about the difficult situation in the village of Krivelj\" said Tomic on the blockade, during an interview with Reuters. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Vukosava Radivojevic, 78, who is a housewife, poses for a picture at a barricade in the village of Krivelj, Serbia, April 3, 2024. \"We are forced to block the road, because we are poisoned, everything is polluted, we can't grow vegetables anymore and we are people from the village,\" said Radivojevic during an interview with Reuters. \"We just want to be safe, we earned that right.\" REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Tamara Novakovic, 38, raises her fist as she poses for a picture by a barricade in the village of Krivelj, Serbia, April 4, 2024. \"I was born here, my kids were born here, they go to school here,\" said Novakovic during an interview with Reuters. \"The village of Krivelj must continue to live, we can be relocated only with the following infrastructure, school, church...\" REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Jelka Cosic, 57, who is a sales woman, poses for a picture next to her family home in the village of Krivelj, Serbia, April 3, 2024. \"I come here everyday from a neighbouring town of Bor where I live now, to support my brother and other villagers,\" said Cosic during an interview with Reuters. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Nevenka Jankucic (left), 45, and her colleague Dusica Becarevic, 53, both chefs and cleaners at the village school, pose for a picture by the elementary school wall in Krivelj, April 3, 2024. \"There is so much pollution in the village, we are unhappy with the poor ecological situation...\" said Jankucic and Becarevic during an interview with Reuters. \"We all want to be relocated together.\" REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Debica Kostandinovic, 58, who is a housewife, poses for a picture inside her bedroom, in the village of Krivelj, April 3, 2024. \"We have built our house for years, and the money they (Zijin) are offering us for it, we can't buy a single apartment,” said Kostandinovic during an interview with Reuters. Zijin has said it is dedicated to formulating relocation plans with transparency and fairness. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Teodora Tomic, 22, who is a student, poses for a picture inside a church in the village of Krivelj, Serbia, April 4, 2024. \"We want to show the Zijin company that we still exist,\" said Tomic during an interview with Reuters. \"I am hoping for a new village somewhere without any influence from the mine.\" REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Marija Bufanovic, 53, who is a housewife, poses for a picture in her dining room, in the village of Krivelj, Serbia, April 3, 2024. \"There isn't life here anymore,\" said Bufanovic during an interview with Reuters. \"We all want to move together, otherwise, if we move one by one, wherever we end up we will be strangers forever.\" REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Vukosava Radivojevic, 78, who is a housewife, poses for a picture in front of a sign saying \"blockade\" at a barricade, in the village of Krivelj, Serbia, April 3, 2024. \"We are forced to block the road, because we are poisoned, everything is polluted, we can't grow vegetables anymore and we are people from the village,\" said Radivojevic during an interview with Reuters. \"We just want to be safe, we earned that right.\" REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Nurse Tamara Novakovic, 38, raises her fist as she poses for a picture by a barricade in the village of Krivelj, Serbia, April 4, 2024. \"I was born here, my kids were born here, they go to school here,\" said Novakovic during an interview with Reuters. \"The village of Krivelj must continue to live, we can be relocated only with the following infrastructure, school, church...\" REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Jelka Cosic, 57, who is a sales woman, poses for a picture next to her family home in the village of Krivelj, Serbia, April 3, 2024. \"I come here everyday from a neighbouring town of Bor where I live now, to support my brother and other villagers,\" said Cosic during an interview with Reuters. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Updated
Apr 18, 2024, 05:37 PM
Published
Apr 18, 2024, 05:37 PM

KRIVELJ, Serbia - The women are nurses, school teachers, students and housewives. They span three generations. And they are up for a fight.

Nearly two-dozen women are at the centre of a battle to have their village in eastern Serbia relocated away from a copper mine that they say has polluted their land and water and ruined the surrounding countryside.

Since January, when the men of the village go to work, the women have taken turns guarding a barricade on a bridge in Krivelj to stop trucks from entering the mine, which is operated by China's Zijin Mining.

Zijin's subsidiary, Serbia Zijin Copper, acknowledged the problems and has agreed to relocate the community. This week, Zijin agreed to stop driving large trucks through the village. Residents temporarily lifted the blockade to allow the company to complete some work.

Some villagers have already been relocated by the company, but the majority of the remaining population in Krivelj are Vlachs - Orthodox Christians who have preserved their own language and customs through centuries. They want to move as one.

Zijin has stated it is "dedicated to formulating relocation plans with transparency and fairness" and is in contact with all parties involved. A local official said they hoped the move would be done by the end of 2025.

"We are defending our village and houses where we were born. I feel so sorry about our beautiful village, I am not sure I will survive the move," said Stana Jorgovanovic, a 79-year-old housewife as she stood at the barricade.

Fifteen of the women agreed to have their portraits taken by Belgrade-based Reuters photographer Marko Djurica, and to share their visions of the future. They posed in places where they said they felt safe: on the hills above the village, in their living rooms, classrooms and gardens - or at the barricade itself, one arm held high in defiance.

Some feared the trucks that shipped materials and waste to and from the mine may run over their children. Others do not grow vegetables anymore because authorities said the soil was contaminated. All are determined to make their voices heard.

Zijin said it has invested over $100 million in environmental protection measures to minimize the impact on Krivelj. "These concerted efforts have directly contributed to improving the environment of the Krivelj village," the company said in a statement to Reuters.

"I want a new village of Krivelj. I need a piece of land, a church and a cemetery," said Milosava Fufanovic, an elementary school teacher, as she sat on a sofa in her house. "If all the people leave the barricade I will be the last standing." REUTERS

