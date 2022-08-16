The green life

An award-winning sculture, An Enclosure For A Swing, by home-grown artist Kelvin Lim, perches atop a hill in Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park, where visitors can enjoy a good view of the area.

The hill, known as Recycle Hill, was created by stacking the concrete slabs taken from what used to be a canal running through the park.

The canal has since been transformed into a winding 3km-long naturalised river under the Public Utilities Board's Active, Beautiful, Clean Waters (ABC Waters) Programme.

A combination of plants, natural materials such as rocks and civil engineering techniques was introduced to soften the edges of the waterway and give it a natural appearance, while also preventing soil erosion.

When the water level in the river is low, visitors can walk down the gently sloping banks to get closer to the water. During heavy rain, the parkland next to the river doubles as a conveyance channel, carrying excess water downstream.

The park is home to a diverse range of flora and fauna, with 66 species of wildflowers; 59 species of birds such as the purple heron, collared kingfisher, white-breasted waterhen and scaly-breasted munia, as well as more than 20 species of butterflies.

But the park's most popular attraction is probably the otters which have been sighted there.

