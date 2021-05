(CAIXIN GLOBAL) - China's once-in-a-decade census showed an ultra-low fertility rate, a shrinking labour force and a rapidly ageing population, alerting policymakers of the urgent need for significant changes to reverse or at least ease a dramatic plunge in population that could sap economic growth.

The numbers herald drastic demographic changes for China in coming decades. At present, the world's most populated country still adds 12 million newborns every year.