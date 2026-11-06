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The 400km midnight food run delivering Kelantan breakfast to KL

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In this episode of Asian Insider, host Li Xueying speaks with Malaysia correspondent Hazlin Hassan about the midnight food run delivering Kelantan breakfast to Kuala Lumpur.

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Li Xueying

Synopsis: Every first Friday of the month, The Straits Times catches up with its foreign correspondents about life and trends in the countries they’re based in.

In this episode of Asian Insider, host Li Xueying speaks with Malaysia correspondent Hazlin Hassan as she uncovers the high-speed logistics behind the massive daily food deliveries that bring authentic tastes straight from Kelantan to the capital city.

Hazlin shares her discovery of what drives this booming culinary phenomenon, the distinct flavours that keep food lovers waiting before dawn and why a simple breakfast can spark a cross-country operation.

Highlights (click/tap above):

1:36 Vans replaced by air travel to deliver dishes

4:30 Kelantan dishes go viral in Malaysia

8:30 Surge in demand and daily deliveries

9:54 Following the supply chain to KL

15:51 Yearning for culinary authenticity

17:08 Geographic reach and limits across the border

Read Hazlin Hassan’s articles here: https://str.sg/NbFG 

Read Li Xueying’s articles: https://str.sg/iqmR 

Follow Li Xueying on LinkedIn: https://str.sg/ip4x  

Sign up for ST’s weekly Asian Insider newsletter: https://str.sg/sfpz 

Host: Li Xueying (xueying@sph.com.sg)

Edited by: Fa’izah Sani

Executive producer: Ernest Luis

Follow Asian Insider Podcast on Fridays here:

Channel: https://str.sg/JWa7 

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWa8 

Spotify: https://str.sg/JWaX 

YouTube: https://str.sg/rF3qR 

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.