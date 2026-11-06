Asian Insider Podcast
The 400km midnight food run delivering Kelantan breakfast to KL
Synopsis: Every first Friday of the month, The Straits Times catches up with its foreign correspondents about life and trends in the countries they’re based in.
In this episode of Asian Insider, host Li Xueying speaks with Malaysia correspondent Hazlin Hassan as she uncovers the high-speed logistics behind the massive daily food deliveries that bring authentic tastes straight from Kelantan to the capital city.
Hazlin shares her discovery of what drives this booming culinary phenomenon, the distinct flavours that keep food lovers waiting before dawn and why a simple breakfast can spark a cross-country operation.
Highlights (click/tap above):
1:36 Vans replaced by air travel to deliver dishes
4:30 Kelantan dishes go viral in Malaysia
8:30 Surge in demand and daily deliveries
9:54 Following the supply chain to KL
15:51 Yearning for culinary authenticity
17:08 Geographic reach and limits across the border
Read Hazlin Hassan’s articles here: https://str.sg/NbFG
Read Li Xueying’s articles: https://str.sg/iqmR
Follow Li Xueying on LinkedIn: https://str.sg/ip4x
Sign up for ST’s weekly Asian Insider newsletter: https://str.sg/sfpz
Host: Li Xueying (xueying@sph.com.sg)
Edited by: Fa’izah Sani
Executive producer: Ernest Luis
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Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg
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