Tharman meets Modi in Delhi

Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for Social Policies Tharman Shanmugaratnam called on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi yesterday. Mr Tharman said they had a good discussion on India's economic and social strategies to ensure sustained growth and inclusivity in the years to come. Singapore and its companies are optimistic about India's long-term prospects, growing investments, including in tech parks and logistics, and deepening collaboration in the digital economy, he added.