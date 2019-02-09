Thailand's King thwarts sister's bid to become PM

Former princess Ubolratana Rajakanya has been named by Thai Raksa Chart Party as its prime minister candidate. PHOTO: THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK
Published
1 hour ago

Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn intervened close to midnight to thwart his sister's surprise bid to take part in the country's March 24 elections, saying that it was inappropriate and went against tradition.

Former princess Ubolratana Rajakanya, 67, was the prime ministerial candidate put forward yesterday by the Thai Raksa Chart Party which is linked to ousted former premier Thaksin Shinawatra.

The King said: "Involving a member of the royal family in politics is considered as going against tradition and culture, and is seen as extremely inappropriate."

February 09, 2019
