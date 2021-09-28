Thailand to ease curbs, reopen more areas

BANGKOK • Thailand will waive its mandatory Covid-19 quarantine requirement in Bangkok and nine regions from Nov 1 for vaccinated arrivals, said the authorities yesterday, as the country tries to boost its immunisation rate and revive its battered tourism sector.

The regions include popular tourist areas Chiang Mai, Phang Nga, Krabi, Hua Hin, Pattaya and Cha-am, and follow the successful reopening of Phuket and Samui islands to vaccinated people in pilot schemes since July.

The country is keen to welcome back foreign visitors after nearly 18 months of strict entry policies that contributed to a collapse in tourism, a key sector that drew 40 million visitors in 2019.

The authorities will also reduce the quarantine time nationwide for visitors arriving from Friday, said the Covid-19 task force, halving it to seven days for Covid-19 vaccinated arrivals, and cutting it to 10 days for those not inoculated.

It will also further ease restrictions from Friday in 29 "dark red" provinces under maximum control, including the capital Bangkok, to allow more businesses and activities, such as spas, libraries, cinemas, indoor sports venues and nail salons, to reopen.

The easing of measures comes as the country tries to increase the rate of vaccinations after initial supply shortages. Less than a third of the population has been inoculated so far.

The task force also approved a plan to procure a combined 3.355 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines, although no delivery time frame was provided.

