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Thailand plans to block exports of chemicals used in Myanmar rare earth mining

BANGKOK, Nov 22 - Thailand plans to stop exporting chemicals used in rare earth mining to Myanmar, amid mounting concerns about cross-border pollution, the country’s deputy prime minister said on Saturday.

The move was aimed at “leveraging every possible avenue,” Yodchanan Wongsawat said, adding that it was targeting the production of rare earth elements bound for Myanmar and other “relevant countries.” He did not elaborate.

Thailand, China and Myanmar plan to hold talks on the issue between November 24 and 26, the government has said.

Rampant mining of rare earths in Myanmar has been linked to the contamination of rivers in northern Thailand.

The government said on Sunday it plans to designate the Thai side of the Kok River a “pollution control zone” to tackle toxic contamination. REUTERS