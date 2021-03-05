Thai tourism industry eyes reopening on vaccine passport hopes

BANGKOK • Thailand's tourism reopening plans are gaining momentum as the authorities roll out a national inoculation programme and look into coronavirus vaccine passports and quarantine waivers.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha this week ordered officials to study vaccine certificates for international travel after signalling the tourism-reliant nation is open to scrapping the two-week quarantine for inoculated visitors.

The local tourism industry wants mandatory quarantines to be lifted from as early as July 1 so the nation can open to potentially millions of vaccinated travellers.

Thailand managed to contain a flare-up in infections at the start of the year, and its overall caseload is relatively low at about 26,000, with 85 deaths.

A successful reopening could spur other tourism-dependent nations to follow suit, though the World Health Organisation this week warned of the risks of countries easing curbs too quickly.

"A gradual reopening, with the appropriate cautionary steps taken, will undoubtedly save businesses, jobs and bolster the economy," said luxury hotel Capella Bangkok general manager John Blanco.

"Given the building global momentum of vaccination, it would make sense to begin planning for the necessary steps."

Thailand's central bank says tourism, which accounted for about a fifth of the country's gross domestic product pre-pandemic, is key to returning the economy to growth.

Thailand's GDP contracted 6.1 per cent last year, the most this century. While it has made efforts to reopen its borders to tourists, strict quarantine rules have kept most away.

Mr Prayut has cautioned against rushing to issue vaccine passports and wants more coordination with other countries. The European Union is still months away from issuing Covid-19 immunity certificates, and Britain is expected to conclude a review of "Covid status certification" only by June 21.

Thailand, which started its vaccine roll-out this week, aims to inoculate half of its population by the end of the year. There are also plans to distribute vaccines to tourist hot spots in preparation for a wider reopening.

