Thai protesters target would-be coup makers

BANGKOK • Thousands of Thai anti-government protesters yesterday called for an end to coup attempts as months of street protests fuel rumours of another military takeover.

The protesters demand the resignation of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, a former junta leader who seized power in the last coup in 2014, but say they do not want him replaced by another general.

Organisers called yesterday's protest a "Rehearsal to Oppose a Coup". Mr Prayut's putsch was the 13th successful coup since the end of the country's absolute monarchy in 1932.

"The 14th coup will not happen because the people will come out and resist," one of the protest leaders, Mr Panupong "Mike Rayong" Jadnok, told the crowd.

Mr Prayut stayed on as prime minister after an election last year.

Protesters say the ballot was rigged to keep him in power with a Constitution drawn up by his former government that gave Parliament's entire upper house to junta appointees.

Mr Prayut says the vote was fair.

"I'm only 18 but have seen two coups already. That's not right," said high school student Tan, who was at the protest. "We don't want history to repeat itself."

Both Mr Prayut and Thailand's army chief, General Narongpan Jittkaewtae, this week dismissed the possibility that another coup was imminent - but that has only sparked further speculation that one could be on the cards.

"The government has no intention of using martial law or talk about a coup," a government spokesman said.

Protesters also accuse the monarchy of enabling decades of military domination.

