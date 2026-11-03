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Thai PM to face his first censure debate in December

Thailand's Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul speaks at the Annual Meetings Plenary for the IMF/World Bank 2026 Annual Meetings at Queen Sirikit National Convention Center (QSNCC) in Bangkok, Thailand, October 16, 2026. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

BANGKOK, Nov 3 - Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul's government has agreed to a December 7 to 11 schedule for its first censure debate in parliament, an official said on Tuesday.

The debate will last four days and a confidence vote will take place on December 11 under a timetable agreed by government and opposition whips, government spokesperson Ekkapob Pianpises said.

• Opposition parties have filed a motion targeting 18 ministers from the ruling Bhumjaithai Party, including Anutin. The opposition can file a no-confidence motion once per year

• The opposition's allegations include fraud in the upper house election process, corruption in local government examinations and mismanagement of the economy and recent floods

• Anutin's Bhumjaithai has rejected the allegations and said it is ready to face the proceedings in parliament

• Anutin is expected to prevail because of his house majority, though there may be a cabinet reshuffle down the line, said Wanwichit Boonprong, a political science lecturer at Rangsit University

• Anutin's coalition, which came to power after Bhumjaithai's big election win in February, currently has 292 seats in the 499-member house, compared to the opposition's 207

• To bring down the premier or a minister, the support of more than half of house members is needed

• The Kla Tham Party, which has 58 lawmakers and is not in Anutin's coalition, did not join the motion, weakening the opposition REUTERS