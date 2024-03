BANGKOK - Thailand's lower house on Friday passed a 3.48 trillion baht ($95.6 billion) budget bill for the 2024 fiscal year, aimed at reviving aimed at reviving Southeast Asia's second-largest economy.

The 2024 budget for the fiscal year ending September aims for a 9.3% rise in spending and a drop of 0.3% in the budget deficit to 693 billion baht from the previous year. The budget was passed with 298 lawmakers in favour and 166 against. REUTERS