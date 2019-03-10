Thai durian trader cancels tournament for daughter's hand

A Thai durian trader announced a tournament to find a husband for his youngest daughter but cancelled it just days later due to overwhelming response.

Mr Arnon Rodthong, who runs two durian markets in Chumphon province, made headlines after announcing that he was holding a contest to pick a husband for his 26-year-old daughter, Ms Karnsita Rodthong.

In a Facebook post early last week, the 58-year-old trader invited applicants to work at his durian plantations for three months. The last man standing would have a chance to win his daughter's hand in marriage.

He also offered 10 million baht (S$428,000) in cash, 10 vehicles, a house and his durian empire to the one who could win his daughter's heart.

More than 10,000 men applied and one of social media's favourite suitors was 28-year-old Premyosapon Khongsai.

According to Coconuts Bangkok, Mr Premyosapon's pitch in a comment on one of Mr Arnon's Facebook posts gained 14,000 likes in just days.

Posting a photo of himself, Mr Premyosapon wrote: "I'm interested. I am 28 years old. My family also grows durian in Trat province. We have over 300 trees ...

"I can weather the sun and the rain. I can drive a 10-wheel truck and tractor. Please consider me, father Arnon. Thank you."

While Ms Karnsita said that he was "pretty cute", her father had a different opinion.

Mr Arnon reportedly told the media: "Premyosapon doesn't pass for me because he is too handsome. He might break my daughter's heart."

Ms Karnsita, who apparently has had only one boyfriend, said the final decision would be hers regardless of the tournament's outcome.

However, last Wednesday, Mr Arnon decided to call off the tournament, saying the public interest had become too disruptive for his family and business. Ms Karnsita also said the contest stopped being amusing after it went viral.

But Mr Arnon told reporters that he still intends to give the prize to his future son-in-law.

According to local reports, a lawyer said the durian trader could face legal trouble if the whole set-up is found to be a publicity stunt.