Thai boy dies after beating by Buddhist monk

BANGKOK • A nine-year-old Buddhist novice has died after a beating by a Thai monk, officials said yesterday.

Monk Suphachai Suthiyano, 64, flew into a rage during a prayer session last weekend when the young disciple disrupted the ceremony with his "playful" behaviour.

The monk allegedly assaulted Wattanapol Sisawad with a bamboo stick at the temple in Kanchanaburi, west of Bangkok, striking him on his back several times before bashing his head into a pillar.

The child fell into a coma and died late on Thursday, a hospital worker at Kanchanaburi provincial hospital told Agence France-Presse news agency.

The suspect, who was defrocked on Sunday following his arrest, was charged earlier this week with assault.

Police Captain Amnaj Chunbult said the charge will be revised to "assault resulting in death" once he receives official confirmation.

The boy's mother Sukunya Tunhim told Thai media she will not forgive the monk.

An official from the Institute of Forensic Medicine at the National Police Office in Bangkok confirmed an autopsy had already taken place, and that the boy's relatives have claimed his body.

