Thai Airways employee arrested in Australia after heroin found in bags

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The heroin, found hidden in the lining of the bags, had an estimated street value of A$500,000 (S$444,000).

SYDNEY/BANGKOK – A Thai airline employee was charged with importing more than a kilogram of heroin into Australia after customs officials found the drug concealed in tote bags, Australian Federal Police said.

The 26-year-old woman, who national flag carrier Thai Airways said was working as a flight attendant when she arrived at Melbourne Airport on June 25, had 12 tote bags screened by border officers, police said.

The heroin, found hidden in the lining of the bags, had an estimated street value of A$500,000 (S$444,000).

The woman faces one count of importing and one count of possession of a marketable quantity of a border controlled drug. Each charge carries a maximum penalty of 25 years’ imprisonment.

She was remanded in custody on June 26 and is due to appear before Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on Sept 14.

Thai Airways said in a statement it had strict rules governing the conduct of all employees and “stands ready to fully cooperate with the relevant authorities throughout the process”.

The Australian Federal Police acting commander Simone Butcher said the force “remains unwavering in its efforts to target individuals who use their employment or community standing to support drug trafficking”.

Australian Border Force commander Clint Sims said criminal syndicates continued to target trusted insiders, including airline crew, to smuggle illicit substances into Australia. REUTERS