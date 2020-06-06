Testing the waters in South Korea

Only a handful of rubber floats tumbled down the giant slide in South Korea's largest water park yesterday, its first day back in business since the coronavirus pandemic hit.

More visitors are expected to follow as summer gets under way, but new social distancing rules will make cooling off at Caribbean Bay in Yongin city, south-east of Seoul, more complicated.

Under government guidelines announced for South Korea's water parks on Wednesday, people will have to maintain distance from one another in the pools, locker rooms and other facilities.

Samsung C&T, the operator of Caribbean Bay, is implementing additional restrictions: Visitors must first fill out an online form to list any potential symptoms and then have their temperatures checked before being allowed in.

Pool water itself is not believed to be a major risk for spreading the virus, but the park said that it has sought to reduce the risks posed by people gathering in close proximity.

Officials said they carry out disinfection operations every hour.

Everyone is asked to wear protective face masks when not in the water and the park provides plastic bags to keep masks dry when not in use. REUTERS