Tearful farewells as Koreans return home after reunion

South Koreans (on the bus) wave farewell through the windows to their North Korean relatives at the end of a three-day family reunion event at North Korea’s Mount Kumgang resort yesterday.

Elderly family members, allowed to meet for the first time in nearly seven decades, clung to one another till the last second as they bid tearful farewells, probably forever.

Millions were torn apart by the 1950-53 Korean War, which left the peninsula split by the impenetrable Demilitarised Zone (DMZ) and separated brothers and sisters, parents and children, and husbands and wives.

Relatives burst into tears when an announcement from the loudspeaker in a banquet hall at the scenic resort declared: “The reunion is over.”

After the South Koreans boarded buses to take them back across the DMZ, their relatives in the North were allowed to go outside to wave goodbye.

Some pressed their hands to the bus windows and others ran alongside the vehicles, straining for a final glimpse of their loved ones.

“Let’s meet in Pyongyang after unification,” said one.