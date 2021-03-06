The View From Asia

Myanmar coup: Tatmadaw's power grab unacceptable

Asia News Network writers voice their concerns over the unfolding situation in Myanmar and its implications for the region. Here are excerpts.

Demonstrators gather on the street during an anti-coup protest in Mandalay, Myanmar, on March 5, 2021.
Demonstrators gather on the street during an anti-coup protest in Mandalay, Myanmar, on March 5, 2021. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Asia News Network
  • Published
    3 hours ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Aung Thiha

The Jakarta Post, Indonesia

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Sign up for the ST Asian Insider newsletter to get exclusive insights into Asia from our network of overseas correspondents.

Topics: 