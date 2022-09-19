Taliban release American engineer Mark Frerichs in prisoner swap

Acting foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi (pictured) said Mr Mark Frerichs was freed in exchange for a senior Taliban figure. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Updated
Published
10 min ago

KABUL - The Taliban's acting foreign minister on Monday said the group had released American engineer Mark Frerichs in exchange for the United States freeing a senior Taliban figure on Monday.

Acting foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi told journalists at a media conference in Kabul that they had exchanged Mr Frerichs at Kabul Airport on Monday morning and in return received Mr Haji Bashir Noorzai, who had been held for decades in US custody after facing drug charges.

Mr Frerichs is an engineer and US Navy veteran from Lombard, Illinois, who worked in Afghanistan for a decade on development projects. He was abducted in early February 2020. REUTERS

This story is developing.

More On This Topic
Family of US hostage held by Taliban calls for envoy's firing
Biden demands Taliban free last US hostage in Afghanistan

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top