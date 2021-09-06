Taliban battles for Panjshir as US warns of Afghan civil war

KABUL • Taliban fighters advanced deep into the last holdout province of Panjshir, as the top US general warned Afghanistan faces a civil war that would offer fertile ground for a resurgence of terrorism.

Following their lightning fast rout of Afghanistan's army last month - and celebrations when the last US troops flew out last week after 20 years of war - the Taliban is seeking to crush resistance forces defending the mountainous Panjshir Valley.

The Taliban, which rolled into Kabul three weeks ago at a speed that analysts say likely surprised even the hardliners themselves, has yet to finalise its new regime.

But US General Mark Milley questioned whether the group can consolidate power as it shifts from a guerilla force to government.

"I think there's at least a very good probability of a broader civil war," said Gen Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, in a bleak assessment.

"That will then in turn lead to conditions that could lead to a reconstitution of Al-Qaeda or a growth of ISIS (Islamic State in Iraq and Syria)," he told Fox News.

Afghanistan's new rulers have pledged to be more accommodating than during their first stint, which also came after years of conflict - first the Soviet invasion of 1979, and then a bloody civil war.

They have promised a more "inclusive" government representing Afghanistan's complex ethnic make-up, though women are unlikely to be included at top levels.

But few in Panjshir, a rugged valley north of Kabul which held out for nearly a decade against the Soviet Union's occupation and the Taliban's first rule from 1996 to 2001, seem to trust its promises.

Taliban official Bilal Karimi yesterday reported heavy clashes in Panjshir, and while resistance fighters insist they have the Islamists at bay, analysts warned they are struggling.

Italian aid agency Emergency said Taliban forces had reached the Panjshir village of Anabah, where it runs a surgical centre.

"Many people have fled from local villages in recent days," Emergency said in a statement on Saturday, adding it was continuing to provide medical services and treating a "small number of wounded".

Anabah lies some 25km north inside the 115km-long valley, but unconfirmed reports suggested the Taliban had seized other areas too.

Mr Bill Roggio, managing editor of the US-based Long War Journal, said that while there was still a "fog of war", with unconfirmed reports the Taliban had captured multiple districts, "it looks bad".

"The Taliban army has been hardened with 20 years of war, and make no mistake, the Taliban trained an army," he tweeted yesterday, adding that "the odds were long" for the Panjshir resistance.

"The Taliban army was injected with a massive amount of weapons and munitions after the US withdrawal and collapse of the Afghan National Army," he added.

Former Afghan vice-president Amrullah Saleh, who is holed out in Panjshir alongside Mr Ahmad Massoud - son of legendary anti-Taliban commander Ahmad Shah Massoud - warned of a grim situation.

In a statement, Mr Saleh spoke of a "large-scale humanitarian crisis", with thousands "displaced by the Taliban onslaught".

Panjshir Valley, surrounded by jagged snow-capped peaks, offers a natural defensive advantage, with fighters melting away in the face of advancing forces, then launching ambushes firing from the high tops down into the valley.

The US invaded Afghanistan and toppled the first Taliban regime in 2001 in the wake of the 9/11 attacks by Al-Qaeda, which had taken sanctuary in the country.

Western governments now fear Afghanistan could again become a haven for extremists bent on attacking them.

Washington has said it will maintain an "over-the-horizon" capability to strike against any threats to its security in Afghanistan.

