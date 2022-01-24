Taliban and Afghan civil society members begin talks in Oslo

OSLO • The first Taliban delegation to visit Europe since the group's return to power in Afghanistan began talks yesterday with Afghan civil society members focused on human rights, Norway's Foreign Ministry said.

Headed by Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, the delegation dedicated the first day of their three-day visit to talks with women activists and journalists, among others, before meeting Western diplomats today and tomorrow.

The talks, facilitated by Norway, are taking place behind closed doors at the Soria Moria Hotel on the outskirts of Oslo.

The humanitarian situation in Afghanistan has deteriorated drastically since last August, when international aid came to a sudden halt in the country which was already suffering the effects of several severe droughts.

No country has yet recognised the Taliban government since it stormed back to power in August.

Norwegian Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt had stressed last week that the talks would "not represent a legitimisation or recognition of the Taliban".

The international community is waiting to see how the Islamic fundamentalists intend to govern Afghanistan, with the militant group having largely trampled on human rights during its first stint in power between 1996 and 2001.

The humanitarian situation in Afghanistan has deteriorated drastically since last August, following the withdrawal of US forces. International aid, which financed around 80 per cent of the Afghan budget, came to a sudden halt and the United States has frozen US$9.5 billion (S$12.8 billion) in assets in the Afghan central bank.

Unemployment has skyrocketed and civil servants' salaries have not been paid for months in the country, already ravaged by several severe droughts. Hunger now threatens 23 million Afghans, or 55 per cent of the population, according to the United Nations, which says it needs US$4.4 billion from donor countries this year to address the humanitarian crisis.

"It would be a mistake to submit the people of Afghanistan to a collective punishment just because the de facto authorities are not behaving properly", UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres reiterated last Friday.

Today, the Taliban will meet representatives from the US, France, Britain, Germany, Italy and the European Union, while tomorrow will be dedicated to bilateral talks with Norwegian officials.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE