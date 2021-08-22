Taleban to unveil new govt framework within weeks: Official

KABUL • The Taleban will be accountable for its actions and will investigate reports of reprisals and atrocities carried out by its members, an official of the group said.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, added yesterday that the group planned to ready a new model for governing Afghanistan in the next few weeks.

It has been just a week since the Taleban completed a lightning-fast takeover of the country, finally walking into Kabul last week without firing a shot.

Since then, individual Afghans and international aid and advocacy groups have reported harsh retaliation against protests, including round-ups of those who formerly held government positions, criticised the Taleban or worked with Americans.

"We have heard of some cases of atrocities and crimes against civilians," the official said. "If Talibs (members) are causing these law-and-order problems, they will be investigated."

He added: "We can understand the panic, stress and anxiety. People think we will not be accountable, but that will not be the case."

Although the Taleban has sought to present a more moderate face since its takeover, it ruled with an iron fist from 1996 to 2001, before being toppled by United States-led forces for sheltering Al-Qaeda militants behind the Sept 11 attacks.

Former officials told harrowing tales of hiding from the Taleban in recent days as armed men went door to door. One family of 16 described running to the bathroom, lights off and children's mouths covered, in fear for their lives.

The new framework for governing the country would not be a democracy by Western definition, but "it will protect everyone's rights", the official added.

"Legal, religious and foreign policy experts in the Taleban aim to present the governing framework in the next few weeks," he said.

Yesterday, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the top Taleban political leader in Afghanistan, arrived in Kabul to set up a police force.

The chaos at Kabul airport, besieged by thousands of people desperate to flee, was not the responsibility of the Taleban, he added.

"The West could have had a better plan to evacuate."

Gun-toting Taleban members near the airport have urged those without travel documents to go home. At least 12 people have been killed in and around the airport, Nato and Taleban officials said.

A Nato official said yesterday about 12,000 foreigners and Afghans working for embassies and aid groups have been evacuated from the airport since Taleban insurgents entered Kabul.

"The evacuation process is slow, as it is risky, for we don't want any form of clashes with Taleban members or civilians outside the airport," said the Nato official, who sought anonymity. "We don't want to start a blame game regarding the evacuation plan."

As Western nations struggled to ramp up the pace of evacuations amid the chaos and reports of Taleban violence, United States President Joe Biden confronted criticism about the planning for the withdrawal of US troops and the Islamist militants' swift takeover.

"I have seen no question of our credibility from our allies," he told reporters from the White House on Friday. "As a matter of fact, the exact opposite I've got... We're acting with dispatch, we're acting, committing to what we said we would do."

He insisted every American who wanted to would be evacuated, and that about 18,000 people had been airlifted out since last month.

Nato Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg called the situation outside Kabul airport "very dire and difficult".

Mr Biden said he could not predict what the final outcome would be in Afghanistan, where the US and allies have waged a 20-year war.

But he promised to work with other countries to set "harsh conditions" for any cooperation or recognition of the Taleban, based on its human rights record.

