Taleban surrounds Afghan city as commandos launch counterattack

HERAT (Afghanistan) • Taleban fighters on motorbikes roamed a provincial Afghan capital yesterday after a day of heavy fighting that saw them storm the city in their most brazen assault since the United States stepped up its troop withdrawals.

The Afghan government has flown in hundreds of commandos to Qala-i-Naw in Badghis, the first provincial capital to face an all-out assault by the Taleban since May 1, when the insurgents launched a blistering campaign to capture new territory.

With the US troop pullout "90 per cent complete", according to the Pentagon, fears are mounting that Afghan forces will be stretched without the vital air support of the US military.

Residents in Qala-i-Naw had either fled the city or stayed indoors yesterday after more than 24 hours of intense fighting that saw the Afghan air force launch strikes on Taleban positions.

"The Taleban are still in the city," Mr Aziz Tawakoli, a resident, said. "You can see them going up and down the streets on motorcycles."

He said many of the city's 75,000 people had fled their homes and gone to neighbouring districts or Herat.

"The shops are closed and there is hardly anyone on the streets," he said, adding that helicopters and planes had bombed Taleban targets through the night.

Badghis provincial council member Zia Gul Habibi said the Taleban suffered casualties, but also surrounded the city.

"All districts are under their control... People are really in fear," she said. "All shops and government institutions are closed. There are still reports of sporadic fighting."

Ms Parisila Herawai, a rights activist in the city, expressed concern for the safety of women.

"It is an emergency situation for all women, especially activists," she said. "If the Taleban plan to remain in the city, we will not be able to work."

On Wednesday, Taleban fighters briefly seized the police headquarters and the local office of the country's spy agency but were later pushed back.

As news of the assault spread, social media was flooded with videos of clashes. Some showed armed Taleban fighters on motorbikes entering the city as onlookers cheered.

Local officials said some security officers had surrendered to the Taleban, and the insurgents opened the gates of the city jail, freeing hundreds of prisoners.

Most have since been recaptured, officials said.

Overnight, the defence ministry said it rushed hundreds of commandos to the city to launch a "large-scale operation", according to a Twitter post by spokesman Fawad Aman.

The attack on Qala-i-Naw comes as the Taleban militants carry out a fierce campaign across the country, but mostly in the north, capturing dozens of districts since May.

The fighting appeared to be spreading in neighbouring Herat province where officials acknowledged losing two districts to the insurgents.

Rights group Human Rights Watch (HRW) said the insurgents were forcing people from their houses in the northern areas that they captured.

"The Taleban's retaliatory attacks against civilians deemed to have supported the government are an ominous warning about the risk of future atrocities," said HRW associate director Patricia Gossman. "The Taleban leadership has the power to stop these abuses by their forces but haven't shown that they are willing to do so," she said.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE