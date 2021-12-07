Taking Malaysia-China relations to new heights during Covid-19: Sin Chew Daily

KUALA LUMPUR (SIN CHEW DAILY/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah made a two-day official visit to China at the invitation of his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi.

The trip has not only successfully deepened cooperation between the two countries, but has also brought a piece of spirit-lifting news for our ongoing fight against the coronavirus. Once again, China has pledged to donate two million doses of Sinovac vaccine to Malaysia.

The meeting between Saifuddin and Wang has been a resounding success, culminating in the broad consensus between our two countries for future collaboration on a number of aspects, inducing deepening political mutual trust; enhanced cooperation in fighting the coronavirus; deepening the implementation of the "One Belt, One Road" initiative to expedite economic recovery; promoting global development agenda through focused common development; enriching people-to-people interactions; and spearheading East Asian cooperation in preserving regional peace.

Enhancing mutual cooperation between Malaysia and China in the midst of the pandemic will further consolidate mutual friendship while significantly boosting bilateral relationship. And now, both countries have agreed to further strengthen our post-pandemic comprehensive strategic partnership in opening up a brand new chapter in Malaysia-China relationship.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic that has ravaged the world over the past two years, many countries have suffered tremendously. Fortunately even at the pit of the gloom, the relationship between Malaysia and China has managed to firm up in a manifestation of true friendship.

Both countries have worked together very closely and supported each other to confront the seemingly insurmountable challenges from the pandemic. Along the way, Beijing has on several occasions held out a much needed helping hand to donate supplies and Sinovac vaccine to Malaysia.

In September, China announced to donate one million doses of the vaccine to Malaysia, and this is now complemented by the additional two million doses pledged by the country. Such generosity is veritably a major boost to our effort in fighting the virus.

Meanwhile, the two countries have embarked on a joint venture to develop and manufacture new Covid-19 vaccines, a significant move in fulfilling prime minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob's ambitious National Vaccine Development Roadmap which will reinforce Malaysia's ability of self-protection in facing the impact of the pandemic.

Although the pandemic has wreaked tremendous damage on the entire planet, bringing most human activities to a standstill, but on a brighter note the Malaysia-China friendship has stood the time and flourished against the odds.

As Saifuddin has said, the pandemic has taught us what real friendship means, and indeed such a friendship has remained solid despite the pandemic and dilemma.

As a matter of fact, the relationship between Malaysia and China has come a long way. We have not only maintained excellent bilateral relationship, but have also witnessed strong and frequent interactions among our people as well as a thriving bilateral trade.

According to the official Chinese statistics, bilateral trade topped US$81.79 billion (S$111.91 billion) during the first half of this year, up a whopping 43.9 per cent from a year ago.

In the meantime, bilateral trade between the two countries registered an impressive 5.7 per cent jump to a record US$131.16 billion in 2020.

In the face of the pandemic, no country in this world can afford to fight the war on its own. In its stead, we need to work together to deliver ourselves out of the gloom.

Malaysia and China will continue to work hand in hand to break the fetters of the pandemic in achieving even greater excellence post-pandemic.