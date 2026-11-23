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Tajikistan becomes fourth country to withdraw from ICC since US diplomatic push

Tajikistan joins Chad, Venezuela and Naoero, which have also announced their withdrawal since the US called for countries to leave the court in July.

DUSHANBE – Tajikistan has become the fourth country to formally begin withdrawing from the International Criminal Court since the US launched what it called a diplomatic push to “dismantle the court”, the presidency of the court’s governing body said in a statement on Nov 23.

Tajikistan joins Chad, Venezuela and Naoero, a tiny Pacific island nation formerly known as Nauru, which have also announced their withdrawal since the US called for countries to leave the court in July.

In March 2026, the court criticised Tajikistan for failing to arrest Russian President Vladimir Putin, wanted by the ICC for alleged war crimes in Ukraine, when he visited Tajikistan in 2025.

Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger announced their exits the previous year, denouncing the court as an instrument of “neocolonial repression”.

The ICC is the world’s permanent war crimes tribunal, which prosecutes individuals accused of genocide, crimes against humanity, war crimes and the crime of aggression when national courts are unwilling or unable to act.

In a statement published on Nov 23, the presidency of the ICC’s governing body said the move to formally start the one-year process of withdrawing from the ICC risks undermining the collective pursuit of justice and weakens global efforts to end impunity.

The statement also said the decision to withdraw does not release a state from obligations incurred while it was still a party to the treaty.

Currently the ICC has 125 member states but that still includes the seven states that have formally started the withdrawal process, which takes a year to complete. REUTERS